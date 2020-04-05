Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.74.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. 2,631,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,599. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

