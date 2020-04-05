Zacks: Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akazoo an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on SONG. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Akazoo in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Akazoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONG traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.65. 13,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,928. Akazoo has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Akazoo in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akazoo in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Akazoo by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akazoo by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akazoo in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

