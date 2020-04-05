Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $568.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $472.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.68.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.44. 1,954,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,701. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.19.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.