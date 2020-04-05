Zacks: Analysts Set $10.50 Price Target for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Consol Energy’s rating score has improved by 40.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consol Energy an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CEIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the third quarter worth $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 841,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Consol Energy has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

