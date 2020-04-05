Zacks: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $12.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWB. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack acquired 5,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.14. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

