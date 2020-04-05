Zacks: Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.12). G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 276%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.68. 1,244,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,203. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $280.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.32.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

