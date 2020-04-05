Zacks: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given $20.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crescent Capital BDC an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. 48,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,531. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.83 million and a PE ratio of 4.91.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

