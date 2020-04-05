Zacks Investment Research Lowers US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USFD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 4,869,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,407. US Foods has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,475,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,628,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,037,000 after acquiring an additional 880,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

