Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to “Hold”

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock remains under pressure due to the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis. It expects the coronavirus outbreak to significantly affect the results. It has closed all stores across the United States and Canada and withdrew its first quarter and 2020 view. Further, the company’s top and bottom lines lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate during fourth-quarter 2019. Results were impacted by soft wholesale businesses along with higher expenses. Moreover, soft margins remained a drag. However, the company's omni-channel efforts bode well, as e-commerce continues to be its highest margin business. Also, it is gaining from momentum in the international business, driven by growth in markets outside North America, especially Canada.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $65.56. 486,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,441. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 1,281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 126,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Carter’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Carter’s by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

