Zacks: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Given $40.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Mueller Industries’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 44,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 820,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,549,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,401. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

