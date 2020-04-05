Zacks: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Given $40.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Mueller Industries’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.
NYSE:MLI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,401. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.11.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
