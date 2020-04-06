360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.
QFIN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. 360 Finance has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.45.
360 Finance Company Profile
360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
