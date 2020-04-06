360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. 258,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. 360 Finance has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $24.45.
About 360 Finance
360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
