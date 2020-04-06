Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):
- 3/25/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/24/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $41.64 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.
- 3/20/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/19/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.
- 3/13/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.
- 3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.
- 3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.
- 3/5/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.
- 3/2/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.
- 2/25/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/24/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/20/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.
- 2/11/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of AMD traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,783,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,335,280. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
