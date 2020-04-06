Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):

3/25/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $41.64 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

3/20/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/13/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/5/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

3/2/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

2/25/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/11/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,783,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,335,280. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

