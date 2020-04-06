Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Trading Up 15%

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)’s share price was up 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.87, approximately 569,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 787,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $683.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $14,797.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

