Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.88 and last traded at $176.74, approximately 1,572,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,118,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.30.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

