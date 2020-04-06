Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 14.8%

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) were up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.56, approximately 1,492,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,287,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $365.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L John Doerr acquired 52,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $179,996.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,591.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $180,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,550.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

