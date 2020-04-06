Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 14.8%

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) were up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.56, approximately 1,492,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,287,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $365.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L John Doerr acquired 52,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $179,996.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,591.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $180,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,550.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit