Analysts Set $94.00 Target Price for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $94.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned John B. Sanfilippo & Son an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JBSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS traded up $4.10 on Monday, reaching $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,279. The firm has a market cap of $961.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

