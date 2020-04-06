Apollo Currency Hits Market Cap of $10.02 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.02 million and $261,421.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

