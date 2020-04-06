Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Shares Up 15%

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)’s share price shot up 15% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.39, 106,214 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 103,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 227,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 170,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

