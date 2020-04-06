Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Asante Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Asante Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Asante Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.47. 3,006,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,687. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

