B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.42.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 204,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,762. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $410.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 93.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 383,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Analyst Recommendations for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

