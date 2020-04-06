Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOCH. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $123.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.89. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.47%. Analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 516,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

