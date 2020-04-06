BERNcash (BERN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $26,240.39 and $2.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, BERNcash has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00056502 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.01004742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00174264 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00235004 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061712 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

