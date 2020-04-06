BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Trading 12.9% Higher

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) traded up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $6.92, 149,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 74,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.58 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,556 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period.

About BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

