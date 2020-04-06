Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,164 ($15.31) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,111.67 ($14.62).

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 993 ($13.06) on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 630 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,042.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

