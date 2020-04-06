BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

BioNTech stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 330,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,757. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

