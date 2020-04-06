Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. "

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $39.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. 1,058,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $324.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 281,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period.



