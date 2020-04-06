BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $$7.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259. BPOST SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

