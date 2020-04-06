Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) rose 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $22.67, approximately 2,018,265 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,500,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 83.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,827 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 105.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

