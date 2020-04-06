Brokerages Anticipate Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to Post $0.95 EPS

Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Neenah’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $70.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.95 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neenah an industry rank of 146 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Neenah alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Neenah by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neenah by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 103,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.47. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neenah will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neenah (NP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.