Brokerages Anticipate OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) to Announce $0.04 EPS

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 144 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of ONE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 215,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

