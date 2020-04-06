Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $23.56

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Scott A. Estes purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 1,665,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,941. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit