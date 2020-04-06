Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $23.56

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Scott A. Estes purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 1,665,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,941. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

