Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $225.60

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from to in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $17.71 on Wednesday, hitting $195.98. 346,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $159.71 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,055,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Pool by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after acquiring an additional 227,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

