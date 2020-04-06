Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Target Price at $74.00

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO stock traded up $5.81 on Monday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,513. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.