BTIG Research Cuts Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Price Target to $18.00

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MSON has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Misonix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Misonix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of MSON traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,151. Misonix has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $158.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 14.40%.

In related news, CEO Stavros G. Vizirgianakis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,649,078 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,927.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSON. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Misonix in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Misonix in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

