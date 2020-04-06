BTIG Research Cuts Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $48.00

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

KIDS stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,853. The company has a market capitalization of $625.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.58. Orthopediatrics has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,175,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

