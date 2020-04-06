Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Trading Up 12.8%

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) rose 12.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.32, approximately 475,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 515,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,340,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,211,000 after buying an additional 240,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,658,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,639,000 after buying an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

