Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SAVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 467,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,478. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit