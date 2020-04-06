Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Trading Up 15.2%

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s stock price was up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.33, approximately 124,432 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 275,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBIO shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.23). Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,249 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

