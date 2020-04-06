Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Trading Up 15.2%

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s stock price was up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.33, approximately 124,432 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 275,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBIO shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.23). Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,249 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit