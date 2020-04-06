Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $34.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENTA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,245,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after buying an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after buying an additional 290,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 111,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

