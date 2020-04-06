Cfra Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $115.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.61.
Shares of KMX stock traded up $4.81 on Thursday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,200. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87.
In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.