Cfra Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $115.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $4.81 on Thursday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,200. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

