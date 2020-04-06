Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.10.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. 459,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,162. The firm has a market cap of $900.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.63. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 638,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,675,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 427,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 141,147 shares during the last quarter.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
