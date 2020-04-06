Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. 459,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,162. The firm has a market cap of $900.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.63. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 638,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,675,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 427,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 141,147 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.