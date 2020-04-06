Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chart Industries to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.63.
In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 39.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
