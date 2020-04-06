Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading Up 13%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) were up 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $26.73, approximately 459,793 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 657,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $900.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.