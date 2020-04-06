Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading Up 13%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) were up 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $26.73, approximately 459,793 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 657,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $900.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.
In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
