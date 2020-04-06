Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading 15% Higher

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) shares traded up 15% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.35, 4,833,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,673,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.40.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

