Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut Childrens Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.15.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

PLCE traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.82. 2,443,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 39.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 191.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,155,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.