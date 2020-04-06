Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut Childrens Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.15.

PLCE traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.82. 2,443,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 39.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 191.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,155,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit