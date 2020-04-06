Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Childrens Place from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

PLCE stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.82. 2,443,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $223.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $481,383.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.