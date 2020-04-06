Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JVA. TheStreet lowered Coffee from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Coffee from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

JVA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,290. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

