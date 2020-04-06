Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Trading Up 14.8%

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)’s stock price was up 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.63, approximately 5,932,223 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,183,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several analysts recently commented on CLNY shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $692.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.99%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $105,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 73,458 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.