COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Trading Up 12.6%

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) shares rose 12.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 405,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 604,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

SCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis boosted their price target on COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMSCORE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp grew its position in COMSCORE by 20.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in COMSCORE by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in COMSCORE by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.